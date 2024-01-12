Bodies of a woman and man found in popular holiday resort on the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Málaga Friday, 12 January 2024, 12:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers are investigating the deaths of two people, a woman and a man, whose bodies were found this Friday morning (12 January) in the Malaga province town of Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

The 57-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Calle Doctor Fleming, where she lived with her partner.

Shortly after this first discovery, the body of a man was found in the local area near the house. The police believe that he is the woman's partner and that he may have taken his own life, although his identity has not yet been fully confirmed.

There has been speculation about a possible case of gender violence, but police have urged caution, as the removal of the bodies and the visual inspection of the scene has not yet been completed.