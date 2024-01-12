Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of the Torre del Mar police station. SUR
Bodies of a woman and man found in popular holiday resort on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Bodies of a woman and man found in popular holiday resort on the Costa del Sol

National Police officers are working at the scene in Torre del Mar to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Málaga

Friday, 12 January 2024, 12:17

Compartir

National Police officers are investigating the deaths of two people, a woman and a man, whose bodies were found this Friday morning (12 January) in the Malaga province town of Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

The 57-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Calle Doctor Fleming, where she lived with her partner.

Shortly after this first discovery, the body of a man was found in the local area near the house. The police believe that he is the woman's partner and that he may have taken his own life, although his identity has not yet been fully confirmed.

There has been speculation about a possible case of gender violence, but police have urged caution, as the removal of the bodies and the visual inspection of the scene has not yet been completed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Many parts of the Costa del Sol will face water cuts in March if it does not rain soon
  2. 2 Fuengirola to reduce water pressure from Monday, leaving many homes and businesses without water overnight
  3. 3 Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer
  4. 4 Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
  5. 5 Five regions of Spain legally allowed to revoke mandatory face mask requirement in health facilities, if they so wish
  6. 6 Benalmádena records a considerable drop in tourists from Finland in 2023, so what is it doing about it?
  7. 7 New 'smart' pedestrian crossings rolled out in Torremolinos, and this is where they are
  8. 8 Holiday booking website reveals cheapest and most expensive resorts on the Costa del Sol for rentals
  9. 9 Man who allegedly raped his ex-partner and held her against her will for two days in Malaga hotel arrested
  10. 10 Life under the big top

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad