Axarquía hospital projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 141 tonnes thanks to replacement of 35-year-old equipment The refurbishment of the installations will optimise their performance with a 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption

The Axarquia hospital in Torre del Mar has completed work to refurbish and update its equipment and facilities with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Andalucía’s regional spokesperson for sustainable development, José Antonio Víquez, said last Thursday during a presentation of the project that it had "achieved the double result in two very important aspects such as the reduction of energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions."

Víquez went on to say that with these measures the Junta’s heath department is “aligned with the principles of sustainable development and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions which is expected to lead to a 41 per cent reduction in the coming years, making Andalucía the national pioneer in reducing these emissions."

The works, which started in February 2021, involved an investment of over 1.5 million euros, some of which came from European Regional Development funding (ERDF). Until now, the Axarquia hospital had retained many of the original industrial facilities from its inauguration in July 1985; equipment that was more than 35 years old and had not been renovated until now.

Air conditioning

Among the equipment that needed updating were air conditioning units in operating theatres and the intensive care unit. The hospital had to resort to renting units to make up for the deficiencies of the original ones, especially during the summer months.

The refurbishment and renovation work, which also includes the roofs and ceilings of the hospital, has enabled the centre to be equipped with two seven new air conditioning units, seven LED lamps for operating theatres, the insulation of pipes and installation of energy meters, as well as photovoltaic energy panels, a roof painted with reflective paint to reduce the temperature and energy management software.

The energy management software is a computer system that controls and automates the mechanical, electrical and technological elements of the building, such as the air conditioning. The constant control and monitoring of the centre's installations has optimised performance, enabling a reduction of more than 30 per cent in energy consumption, as well as a reduction of more than three per cent in internal energy consumption, and a projected reduction of 141 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.