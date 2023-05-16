Axarquía golf course to hold charity tournament The event in aid of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) will take place at Baviera Golf in Caleta de Vélez and is linked to the Solheim Cup

Baviera Golf club in Caleta de Vélez will be hosting the third Golf Against Cancer Tournament Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquía on 17 June. The event is organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) together with Baviera Golf and with the support of Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diuputación, through the Sabor a Málaga promotional brand and the town halls of Rincón de la Victoria, Frigiliana, Vélez-Málaga, Nerja and Torrox.

President of the Diputación Francisco Salado explained during a presentation of the tournament on Monday 15 May that the world of golf has "a great commitment to social causes and provides an unquestionable attraction from a tourist point of view".

He went on to say, "Sport, charity, tourism and gastronomy go hand in hand in this tournament, which will also focus on aspects related to health," explaining that special attention will be paid to the prevention of skin cancer.

Special dessert and cocktail

Salado also highlighted the involvement of Sabor a Málaga in this tournament. Chef Pablo Vega from the Ménade restaurant, will be preparing a special cocktail for participants using local products, as well as a dessert called Sabor a Solheim, in which he will use products from the Axarquía. Vega explained that the dessert “is an American cheesecake with surprising textures and flavours that will be used to close the cocktail party at the end of the tournament.”

For the first time, this tournament will be linked to the Solheim Cup, as one of its ambassadors in the province. The biggest women's competition in the world of golf, which pits the European team against the United States, will be held in September in Malaga province at Finca Cortesín.

President of the AECC, Joaquín Morales, explained that in just three years the event has become the most important charity tournament in the Axarquía and its aim is to raise funds that will be used for cancer research and the free services that the association provides in the east of Malaga area.

These services include the transfer of patients from the Axarquía to Malaga city, psychological care, social workers, the loan of orthopaedic material, wigs or prostheses, prevention campaigns or the free loan of its residential flats to patients and relatives who have to receive oncological treatment in Malaga, so that they stay in suitable environments close to the hospital centres.

Registration

As with all golf tournaments organised by AECC, the prevention of skin cancer will be emphasised, as the province of Malaga has more than 300 days of sunshine a year. To this end, thanks to La Roche Posay, golfers will receive sun protection in their welcome pack and information leaflets on the effects of the sun on the skin and how to prevent its adverse effects will be distributed at the tournament.

The prize-giving ceremony will take place on the same day as the tournament, on the terrace of the Baviera Golf Club House. Registrations can be made now via: www.nextcaddy.com/tour/48957