Axarquía charity relaunches monthly food drive Lux Mundi in Torre del Mar is appealing for donations to help local families that are struggling with the cost of living crisis

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar

Lux Mundi has announced the relaunch of its monthly volunteer food drive, which helps families in Torre del Mar.

The food assistance programme, which had some success prior to COVID, relaunched in March 2023, helping as many as 18 families with non-perishable food packed in bags for pick-up on the last Friday of the month.

According to Lux Mundi director Gloria Uribe, the programme is necessary "now more than ever due to the higher cost of living since the pandemic".

She went on to say, "This has led to increased numbers of families being referred to Lux Mundi by local religious organisations."

“The families referred to us have no other alternatives,” said Uribe. “Some families are from the area, and others come here for an opportunity for a better life. Yet, the money they receive from the jobs they work don’t pay enough for essentials, such as food. In some cases, our food assistance is the only help they receive when they cannot find a job.”

Falling through the cracks

Uribe said she and her colleagues in other local religious organisations are worried families are "falling through the cracks". More and more families are being identified as "in need of food donations". However, more referrals to Lux Mundi means much more food must be collected, which is why Uribe and her organisation are appealing to individuals, businesses and organisations to "donate what they can to ensure all families are helped".

“We are so grateful to our members and volunteers for supporting our food drive. No doubt, they have made the lives of many children better because of their giving. But I believe we can do more because the people in Torre del Mar will want to ensure no child goes hungry,” said Uribe.

“Prices have increased dramatically for everyone across Europe and it is no different in Torre del Mar,” said volunteer Julia Bailey. “We want to make sure no one goes hungry and there are so many generous people who want to contribute and give back to the community that has embraced us.”

The Alcaucín Community Association (ACA) has been a key partner to Lux Mundi food assistance efforts after seeing requests on social media from volunteers for donations. The ACA runs a charity shop in Puente Don Manuel and raises funds to help the community. To date, they have provided 280 euros in food donations.

In March, Lux Mundi assisted 18 families with 13 children, including five babies; in April, 16 families with 30 children, including nine babies; and in May, 16 families with 32 children including seven babies.

Contributions

Each month, Lux Mundi needs approximately 400 to 500 euros-worth of items to be able to help the families. So far, the programme has given away nearly 700 items. Lux Mundi said that there has been a mix of donated items and financial contributions. If people prefer to give money, they can choose to sponsor a family for one month for 25 euros. Or they can purchase any of the items on the list below.

While efforts continue to expand drop-off points, currently, people can drop off food donations directly to Lux Mundi (Avenida Moscatel 1 "I”, Torre del Mar), on Wednesdays and Friday mornings or, in the big pink box at the cafe at Vals Sports Club (by the padel courts).

Money donations can be made via Bizum. Those who wish to donate using Bizum should find 'ONG', enter the code 07388, add the amount to donate and also 'food bank'. If people wish to donate via bank transfer, send a private message via WhatsApp to +34 676 359 486 for further information.

Alternatively, financial donations can be made in person at Lux Mundi in Torre Del Mar (Weds/Fri, 10:00-13:00). ‘Food drive’ must be noted and a receipt will be given.

Items needed

Items needed are: milk (six-pack), dried lentils, tinned tuna, sunflower oil, dried chickpeas, breakfast cereal, cans of tomato (tomate frito), sugar, flour, coffee, pasta, biscuits, rice and drinking chocolate powder.