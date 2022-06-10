Árchez cultural week returns for first time since 2019 Foreign residents make up almost 25 per cent of the Axarquia village's population and a day will be dedicated to them during the event. The week will begin with a laughter therapy workshop for adults

The village of Árchez in the Axarquía will be celebrating its Cultural Week from Monday June 13, until Saturday 18 with the celebration of Corpus Christi. This is the first time that the event is taking place since the start of the pandemic.

The mayor Mari Carmen Moreno explained that the programme has been “designed for all audiences." including foreign residents, of whom there are more than 100.

The cultural week begins at 6.30pm on Monday with a laughter therapy workshop for adults in the Clara Campoamor cultural centre. On Tuesday there will be a play and Wednesday is given over to children, with a parade through the central Avenida de Andalucía at 7pm.

It’s Senior Day on Tursday 16, with an evening refreshment and live music at 7pm from the group Antidote traditional Spanish coplas from Macarena Albarracín. "

Friday will be foreign resident's day with the performance from Magic Trio at 7pm on Avenida de Andalucía, and at half past eight, Cherry Bomb and Rock Band will perform. During the day there will be a food market offering free beer and wine.

"It is a day that we all enjoy and that we dedicate to foreign residents because they make up between 20 and 25 percent of the population,” said the mayor, adding that most foreign residents are from the UK, France, Germany, Finland and Denmark.

On Saturday a Mass will be held in the village church and there will be more live music to round off the week.