Annual Costa del Sol charity golf tournament raises funds for Spanish cancer association

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Monday, 16 June 2025, 15:17 Compartir

The fifth Golf Against Cancer Tournament took place on Saturday 14 June at Baviera Golf Club in Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol. Organisers said that the event was "once again a resounding success of participation and solidarity, with almost 180 players registered".

The event, organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer AECC), together with Baviera Golf, has had the support of the town halls of Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria and Frigiliana, as well as the provincial Diputación de Málaga through its promotional foodie brand Sabor a Málaga.

One of the highlights was the prize-giving ceremony, held at the Baviera Golf Club House, with a cocktail party prepared by chef Pablo Vega's Ménade restaurant, where the flavours of the Axarquía ran through the menu.

A raffle was held with prizes donated by around one hundred local companies which organisers said reflects "the strong social commitment of the business community to the cause".

Zoom SUR

Provincial manager of the AECC, Carmen Litrán, said during the event, "This tournament is an example of how sport, solidarity and social commitment can come together to improve people's lives. Thanks to all the players, sponsors, institutions, collaborating companies and especially to our volunteers for making it possible. The funds raised today will allow us to continue offering free services to cancer patients in the Axarquía and to continue promoting research, which is the only way to beat cancer."