Angry local residents protest against plans to build pier on quiet Costa del Sol beach

Hundreds of people joined a demonstration on Friday 26 September against the construction of a pier in La Cala del Moral, a project being promoted by Rincón de la Victoria town hall, on the eastern Costa del Sol. Local Police estimates put the number at 300, although organisers say it was closer to 500.

Organised by the Montes de Rincón, Moral y Acción Verde, Pequeñ@s Reforestador@s, Plataforma Defensa Sanidad Pública, Todos Santos Surf & Skate and the Calaflores Neighbourhood Association This infrastructure would include a jetty in Calaflores, one of the beaches in the Rincón area, at the foot of the El Cantal cliffs.

The protest began at around 6pm in Baluma park where participants displayed banners in defence of this part of the Rincon coastline and chanted slogans such as: ‘La Cala is not for sale, it must be defended’; ‘No, no, no to speculation’ and ‘Where is Salado? Where is Salado? Salado is selling off what remains of the coastline,’ in reference to Francisco Salado, mayor orf Rincón and president of the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.

The project is being promoted by Rincón town hall and supported by the Diputación, within the framework of the Senda Azul strategy. The protesters have also repeatedly called for his resignation. They doubt the benefits of this idea, among other issues, because it opens the door to the use of "light and small boats", while also permanently altering "public access to and enjoyment of the natural space on the busiest beach in La Cala del Moral", which is very popular with families thanks to its shallow waters. In addition, they believe that its operation would saturate car parks and services.

Ana Rodrigo, spokesperson for the Moral y Acción Verde association, spoke, recalling the protests that were also held in La Cala del Moral against the felling of mulberry trees by the council. She called for unity, on this occasion, to stop a "port" that would occupy "one square kilometre" of the coastline.

This citizens' movement is also taking action through administrative channels, with arguments presented against this initiative, which was open to public consultation until 24 September, prior to the Andalusian regional government deciding on its suitability. Sources from the Andalusian government explained that, by the end of last week, a dozen appeals had been lodged, including those from the groups that organised the protest. The regional government has also received objections from the opposition socialist political party, the PSOE, as well as from citizens acting individually or collectively, with written statements and a petition with around 400 signatures.

The regional government says that the pier can only be authorised with the approval of the marine strategies department of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, following an inventory of the species and habitats affected, as well as another favourable opinion, also from the ministry, on aspects such as coastal dynamics. Ultimately, the Junta de Andalucía has said that it will make a decision based on the principle of ensuring that there is no overall negative effect on the area.

The town hall has conveyed three basic ideas: it is not a marina; it will not accept motorboats and it is not ‘exclusive to the rich and tourists.’ On the contrary, it argues, it would be "a place open for the enjoyment of all citizens of Rincón de la Victoria".