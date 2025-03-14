Watch as a Costa del Sol police officer proposes to his girlfriend in front of mayor

Álvaro Quintero, with his son Leo in his arms, proposing to his girlfriend, Laura Hermoso, at Torrox town hall on Thursday.

Álvaro Quintero, 32, was born in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz. He went on to study a degree in veterinary medicine, which is when he met his girlfriend Laura Hermoso, 30, who is a speech therapist.

Álvaro had never thought of becoming a local police officer until the Covid pandemic struck in 2020 and he was made redundant from the job he had with Inditex. That was when he decided to start studying to become a police officer.

He said of Laura, with whom he has been for nine years, "She has been my great support, an example to follow along the way. She set me goals and deadlines. I started to like the possibility of becoming a local police officer and in just two years I got my position in the town of Fuente Palmera in Cordoba."

Álvaro decided to propose to Laura at the same time as being sworn in as an officer in Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol. "With her constant support I have achieved this long-awaited post," he said about his girlfriend. "It was clear to me that I wanted to live on the Costa del Sol," he told SUR after the institutional act of taking office.

Suit

Álvaro got down on one knee while holding the couple's four-month-old son Leo in his arms and took out an engagement ring. "It was improvised, I didn't tell anyone, it was a pity that more family members couldn't come because of the changes of date and the weather," said Quintero, who has been living in El Morche for two months now.

Regarding the wedding, he said that it will be held in Cáceres, although the date has not yet been set. "The mayor has promised to provide me with a suit," said Álvaro.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said on social media that Quintero "is sure to be a great professional to serve our citizens". Medina added, "Now all three are part of our police family. Congratulations, welcome, thank you and good luck."