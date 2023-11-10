Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Elisabeth from Guinea and Ivan from Russia recently got married in Nerja. SUR
Almost half of the weddings that take place in Nerja are foreign couples, and this is why
Almost half of the weddings that take place in Nerja are foreign couples, and this is why

Top of the list are Irish Catholics who choose either the town's Salvador church or Las Maravillas church in neighbouring Maro

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 10 November 2023, 13:04

Nerja's iconic Balcón de Europa attracts couples from all over the world who want to get married.

It isn't just weddings, but proposals have also taken place on the viewpoint which looks over the Mediterranean Sea and has the stunning backdrop of the Sierra Almijara, Tejeda and Alhama mountain range, which drops dramatically into the sea.

In October American tourist Kyle asked friends to help him arrange a huge heart created from rose petals and candles on the Balcón to propose to his girlfriend Michaela, having only seen it in photos.

Later in the month, Elisabeth, a young woman from Guinea replied "Why am I getting married in Nerja? Look at this", pointing at the fabulous location when asked by the town's councillor for tourism Ana María Muñoz why she has chosen Nerja to get married. The fact is that the Balcón's spectacular views attract brides and grooms from all over the world.

Third place

Elisabeth's was one of 40 weddings so far this year in Nerja involving foreign nationals. On this occasion Elisabeth and her now husband Ivan who is from Russia, travelled to Nerja for their civil wedding which they combined with a holiday in the town.

Muñoz pointed out that Nerja is one of the most popular towns in Malaga province for foreign nationals to get married. In fact it is in third position after Marbella and Benalmádena.

Between January and October 2023, 91 weddings took place in Nerja, both religious and civil, according to data provided by the town's registry office. Of these 91 marriages, 51 were Spanish and 40 were foreign.

Top of the list of foreign weddings are Irish Catholics, with a total of 21 so far this year. They choose either El Salvador church which is just off the Balcón or Las Maravillas in the neighbouring coastal village of Maro to say 'I do'.

In second place, with five weddings so far this year, are couples from the UK, followed by Italians and Colombians with three each. Other nationalities have been Cubans, Argentinians, Brazilians, Germans and Chinese.

