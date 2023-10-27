Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

American tourist makes romantic marriage proposal at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint
A couple from Florida turned Nerja’s Balcón de Europa into a scene from a romantic film when the groom-to-be chose the spot to propose to his girlfriend

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 27 October 2023, 14:55

The Balcón de Europa in Nerja, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, with the Sierra Almijara mountain range and the Maro-Cerro Gordo acting as a dramatic backdrop. For this reason, it has been the scene of countless stories, many of them romantic. Thousands of brides and grooms have chosen the iconic spot to propose to each other or have their wedding photos taken.

The latest was on Wednesday 25 October when Kyle, who is from Florida, USA, placed a huge heart made with flowers and candles on the ground of the Balcón. Inside, on one knee as tradition dictates, he proposed to his girlfriend, Michaela.

According to a statement from Nerja town hall Kyle had only ever seen the Balcon de Europa "in photos”, but had decided that it “was the ideal place” to propose to his girlfriend. He travelled to Nerja and with the help of friends, prepared a heart of roses and candles on the Balcón de Europa and proposed to Michaela, who accepted,” according to the statement.

Kyle and Michaela are not the only couples to have got engaged in the town recently. The statement went on to say that during the Ecos del Rocío concert at Nerja’s feria in October there was another proposal.

Kyle and Michaela on the Balcón.
Kyle and Michaela on the Balcón. Serafín Castillo

Local photographer Serafín Castillo was hired by the couple to capture the moment. "It is always a great satisfaction to be able to work in my home town," said the professional on his social media networks, who has had a long career as a wedding photographer and has taken photos at other social events, which have been published in magazines including Hola.

