Additional parking for popular Costa del Sol destination

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 27 February 2025, 09:23 Compartir

The coastal village of Maro on the eastern Costa del Sol has opened a new car park with a hundred parking spaces. Nerja town hall has invested 241,964 euros in the implementation of the space which is located next to the roundabout at the entrance to the west of the village.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo said "With its strategic location at the entrance to Maro, this car park will contribute to a better organisation of traffic, especially during the summer season, facilitating parking for both locals and visitors".

Armijo also announced that on 3 March work will begin to improve Calle Cristo, noting that the two interventions involve a joint investment of 487,680 euros. He also described the work on Calle Cristo as "essential" given the current state of its infrastructure and the image the street offers.