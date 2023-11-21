Abandoned Costa del Sol car park gets much-needed facelift after four-year wait

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

La Almedina car park in Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has been disused for almost four years, since the managing company UTE Almedina abandoned the facility, which has 385 parking spaces, claiming losses of millions of euros in January 2019.

The car park opened in 2008 after a private investment of eight million euros. Since then, the site has remained open free of charge and run by the town hall, but with practically no maintenance or surveillance. UTE Almedina is still claiming compensation in an ongoing court case against the town hall, but so far the company has not been successful.

The outlook is better for the car park as Torrox town hall has begun to clean up and paint the outside of the building according to mayor Óscar Medina and councillor for works and urban planning, Paula Moreno. The aim, according to Medina, "is to continue to improve the image of the car park and its surroundings as well as the services provided in one of the main entrance areas to the historic centre of Torrox".

El Pontil car park

In addition to the painting and cleaning work, a new warehouse will be built with a loading and unloading bay for use by the town hall's operational services department. "In addition we are going to set up a loading and unloading bay for a completely new warehouse for the municipal operational services. Work has also been carried out inside the building on general cleaning, painting and lighting, as well as renovating the toilets and storage areas," said Moreno.

Work is also being carried out on Plaza La Almedina itself where "all the locks will be painted, the planters and benches already installed there will be improved, all the lighting and pedestrian walkways in the square will be adapted and new litter bins will be installed " the councillors explained.

Torrox town hall has also announced that it will work on cleaning and modernising premises also located on Plaza de La Almedina, which will open as a restaurant . Moreno highlighted that the town hall has also been undertaking various general improvements such as painting, cleaning and indoor lighting in El Pontil car park on Plaza de la Concordia, following complaints from local residents. A garage is being fitted out for use by local associations on the same square. In January the town hall announced that video surveillance systems would be installed in both public car parks.