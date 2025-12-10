Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The epicentre of Wednesday's earthquake was the village of Iznate in Malaga province's Axarquía INSTITUTO GEOGRÁFICO NACIONAL
Earthquakes

2.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Malaga province's Axarquia area

The epicentre was the village of Iznate in the Axarquía at 9.18am on Wednesday 10 December, at a depth of 19 kilometres, with no reports of personal injury or material damage, making it the fourth tremor to be recorded by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) since the beginning of December

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 10 December 2025, 16:56

An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale has been recorded with its epicentre in the village of Iznate in the Axarquía area of Malaga province. The tremor occurred at 9.18am on Wednesday 10 December, at a depth of 19 kilometres, with no reports of personal injury or material damage.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded the 2.5-magnitude earthquake which is classified as a low-magnitude event, although its registration is of interest because it occurred during a period of marked tectonic activity in Malaga province.

The province has experienced at least three tremors in the last 10 days, including the 4.9 magnitude earthquake recorded on Friday 5 December, with the epicentre in Fuengirola. It was felt in numerous municipalities on the Costa del Sol and even in other Andalusian provinces.

The succession of these episodes confirms the persistent seismicity of the area, classified as low to moderate activity but under constant surveillance by the IGN. Both the Iznate and Fuengirola earthquakes are now listed in the official register, which reflects an increase in small movements in recent weeks.

The first of the recent earthquakes was recorded in Estepona on Monday 1 December, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, with an epicentre 52 kilometres deep. The next day another was recorded in Valle de Abdalajís, measuring two on the Richter scale, with an epicentre one kilometre below the surface.

The IGN continues to monitor seismic activity in Malaga province and points out that most of these events have no effect on the surface due to their depth and magnitude.

