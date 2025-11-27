Children from cancer association Avoi form Spain's first oncohaematological football team

The new AVOI football club made up of children in treatment or recovery at Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga.

Cristina Pinto Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:46 Share

Children's oncology association Avoi has been organising 'Oncofútbol' tournaments since 2014, but there has never been an official football team, until now. The first team of girls and boys who are either undergoing chemo treatment or regular check-ups was presented in Hospital Materno in Malaga on Wednesday, 26 November. Avoi CF is officially registered with the Andalusian football federation - an exciting milestone for the 21 children between the age of six and 14 who make up the team.

The creation of the team was inspired when a boy told the president of Avoi that what he missed the most during his treatment was being able to play football. The children of Materno Infantil will no longer miss this opportunity to play.

The new team will train at the Conejito pitch in preparation for friendly matches and tournaments to promote the values of the sport. The team is led by nationally qualified coaches Luis Sánchez and Francis Panadero, supported by volunteers Belén García, Rocío España, Ana Muñoz and Jorge Ortiz 'Busti'.

The real stars of Avoi CF are Maxi, Alicitam, Gael, A. Morales, Neizan, David, Iker, Miguelillo, Izan, Nico, Enrique, Eliam, Alberto F., M. Serrano, Christopher, Daniela, Juanje, Ángel, Josué, Álvaro M. and Victoria. They turned the culture hall of Hospital Materno Infantil into a football pitch with the stands full and an epic Champions League-like presentation narrated by sports journalist Emilio Guerrero.

There was no shortage of supporters for Avoi CF. The team's family and friends have created an official fandom named #SiempreFuerte (#AlwaysStrong). They cheered and presented the he anthems they'd prepared for the first oncohaematology team in Spain.

Avoi president Juan Carmona also took the stage during the presentation, along with Desiré Montoya, whom everyone thanked for being "24/7 in the hospital with the children". She highlighted the importance of this team: "It's very moving that these children, undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments, have the chance to be part of a team where they can have fun and play," she said. The presentation was hosted by Lucas Rodríguez and journalist Celia Bermejo.

The excitement, hope and eagerness to get this team rolling could be felt throughout the event, as they prepare to make their debut this very weekend in Alhaurín el Grande. During the presentation, a new invitation arrived: Málaga CF foundation's Sebastián Fernández Reyes 'Basti' invited the team to visit the club's training complex and play a match with Escuela de Fútbol Supercapacitad@s. Also in attendance were representatives of the city's club, such as former coach Manolo Gaspar, former player Duda and advisory board member Francisco Martín Aguilar.

The event was also attended by local, provincial and regional authorities, as well as enterprise representatives.