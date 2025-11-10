This week will start warm and dry before ending with much-needed rain on the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 14:03 Share

Another atypical week in November started in Malaga province this Monday, with temperatures significantly above the usual average for this time of year. However, a drop is expected over next weekend due to the arrival of a front with moderate rainfall.

Director of Spain's Aemet meteorological centre in Malaga Jesús Riesco hints at the possibility of rain in the second half of the week. Although discharges are most likely on Friday, there could also be rainfall a little bit earlier. The Atlantic storm might also extend to the beginning of the following week.

Riesco says that it is too early to make predictions about the amount of rainfall. However, he does not expect it to be too heavy in Malaga province.

Spring-like temperatures

A warm subtropical ridge will cause the higher temperatures in the middle of the week. Values will be especially high between Tuesday and Wednesday, when they may even reach 26C, which is 6C higher than normal for this time of year. A significant drop to 20C is forecast for Friday. This sharp change in temperatures is conducive to people picking up colds and flu.

The inland parts of the province will also experience abnormally high November temperatures, from 22C on Monday to 26C on Thursday. Then, Friday will arrive with a colder and wetter mass from the north, bringing thermometers down to 18C.