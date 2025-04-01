What do the latest statistics reveal about gender-based violence in Malaga province?

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 16:28 | Updated 16:46h. Compartir

More than 6,000 women reported being sexually harassed or threatened by a man in Malaga province during 2024. Of them, 5,941 did so before the police, while 139 took their case to the courts. In addition, another 3,011 cases of gender-based violence were reported either by family members, through direct police intervention or following injury reports. With that, the total figure counts 9,901 reports, some 3.75% fewer than in 2023.

Despite the slight decrease, the number of victims of gender violence continues to be considerable: 8,284 or, in other words, more than 22 a day in 2024, compared to almost 26 in 2023. Most experts agree that awareness-raising policies and the reduction of tolerance towards this type of incidents result in a greater willingness of women to bring their cases before law enforcement agencies.

The number of five fatalities in 2024 is still too high, compared to the zero that the Spanish society strives to achieve through the abovementioned awareness and prevention. Neither of the victims had reported aggression to the authorities prior to her death.

Ana was the first of the five. On 12 January 2024, her son found her in her flat in Torre del Mar. She was lying face-up on the bed and her body showed obvious signs of asphyxiation. Ana's partner was found with a rope around his neck only a few metres away, in his house.

Gracia was surprised by her ex-partner on her way home after a birthday party she attended with her youngest daughter in Pizarra on 17 March. He was waiting for her with two firearms.

On 6 April, Bianca, originally from the US, was murdered by her partner in their tourist accommodation in Malaga city. They were on a holiday together.

Petra was strangled to death by her husband in their home in Fuengirola on 28 June.

Laila's body was found in a ditch in Antequera on 5 July. Her partner was arrested on suspicion of murder by asphyxiation.

The case that spread grief among Benalmádena residents this year was Lina's death in the hands of her ex-partner, with whom she shared three young children. Prior to her death, on 20 January, after some hesitation, she had reported him for raising a hand and threatening her.

What is concerning is that more victims are choosing not to testify against their aggressors - 704 in 2024 compared to 661 in 2023. However, almost 2,400 men were sentenced by different judicial bodies in Malaga in 2024, compared to 2,061 in 2023.

In 2024, some 1,512 protection measures were requested in the province compared to 1,608 in 2023. These included both restraining orders and communication ban orders. In 91.40% of the cases, it was the victims themselves who asked the judges to agree on measures to preserve their safety.

In 42.26% of the cases registered in 2024, the victim and her alleged abuser were no longer in a relationship when the protection order was granted. In contrast, most of the orders in 2023 were granted while the couple was still together.

The court also issued a total of 860 civil precautionary measures to protect women and minors while the resolution of criminal proceedings was still pending.