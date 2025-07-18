Man arrested for throwing his partner out of moving car in Malaga district

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 13:57 Compartir

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his partner out of a moving car in the Malaga district of Churriana on the evening of 9 July. The woman was already registered in Spain's Viogen system for protection against gender-based violence due to previous complaints, but there were no measures in place, as she was considered to be at a lower risk.

The incident happened around 9.30pm. The emergency services received a call informing them of an injured person who was found on the road. Upon attending the scene, the police discovered the woman sitting on the side of the road. She had sustained painful injuries to her foot and knee, for which she was taken to hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the Local Police organised a manhunt to locate the suspect. They found him some hours later in the Cruz del Humilladero area of Malaga city.

Gender violence helpline

If you or someone you know is a victim of gender-based violence, please call 016, free of charge. The call is confidential, anonymous and leaves no trace on the telephone bill.

Malaga city council also has an emergency legal aid service for women (SUAM), equipped with a team of lawyers specialised in gender violence. They provide 24-hour in-person and telephone assistance (010 and 679 661 800), every day of the year.