Around 43,000 Malaga province residents to get easier access to new cash machines The Junta and Diputación have signed a collaboration agreement to make it easier for locals in 27 municipalities to withdraw cash in areas where banks have closed their branches

The president of the Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado, and the Minister of Economy of the Junta de Andalucía, Carolina España.

Cristina Vallego Malaga

Around 43,000 residents will soon gain easier access to an ATM cash machine after a new agreement was signed to install 27 new machines throughout Malaga province, mainly in areas where banks have closed their branch offices. The problem is felt across much of rural Spain, but particularly in Malaga, and in the small villages of the Serranía de Ronda or the Alta Axarquía, according to the president of the Diputación provincial authority, Francisco Salado.

Figures from the Bank of Spain, show that from almost 1,400 bank branches in 2008, there are now only 558 in Malaga province. The Diputación had already advocated better access to financial services for inland Malaga villages by signing an agreement with a bank to install nine ATMs - and it obtained funding from the Junta de Andalucía for the 132,000 euros to do so. This was in response to a constant stream of demands from various municipal mayors.

Now, as of this Monday 10 July, the authority headed by Salado has signed a new collaboration agreement with the Junta de Andalucía regional government, which provides for the installation of ATMs in 27 municipalities in Malaga, where around 43,000 residents live.

Salado said the aim is "that all Malaga province residents, wherever they live, have the same private and public services as in a big city".

The programme will not only benefit the province. Agreements will also be signed with the other seven provincial authorities in Andalucía. With this, it is estimated that around 110,000 people living in the 85 municipalities will gain access to ATMs throughout the region.

The Junta de Andalucía will pay half of the cost of the programme, which is estimated at 300,000 euros per year for the eight provinces. The rest will be paid by the respective provincial authorities.

The nine municipalities that have already received public aid for the installation of ATMs are Algatocín, Arenas, Benalauría, Canillas de Albaida, Cútar, Jimera de Líbar, Júzcar, Serrato and Macharaviaya.