Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Are shops and shopping centres going to be open in Malaga this Thursday, 1 May?
1 May holiday

Are shops and shopping centres going to be open in Malaga this Thursday, 1 May?

The Andalusian calendar approved for this year allows shop owners to open on 16 public holidays

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 19:34

This Thursday (1 May) is a public holiday, which means that the lucky ones will be able to enjoy a long weekend. As per usual, the question is whether shops and shopping centres will be open in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol.

According to the calendar that has been approved by the Andalusian government this year, shops will be able to open their doors on 16 public holidays in 2025, although extra days can be added in municipalities declared areas of high tourist activity (such as Malaga and the main coastal municipalities of the province). In the case of Malaga, the city has been able to keep many shops open all throughout the Holy Week, without interruption.

Here is how many public holidays can keep their working status each month: two in January, one in April, one in June, one in July, three in August, one in October, two in November and five in December. This means that 1 May should be a non-working day. However, catering areas in shopping centres in Malaga will be open, while shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres are free to decide whether to open their doors to the public on this special date.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  2. 2 Chupete winner lifts Malaga CF out of crisis mode
  3. 3 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  4. 4 Estepona honours foreign community with event to 'strengthen ties and promote coexistence'
  5. 5 Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC
  6. 6 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Are shops and shopping centres going to be open in Malaga this Thursday, 1 May?