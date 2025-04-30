Are shops and shopping centres going to be open in Malaga this Thursday, 1 May?

Isabel Méndez Málaga Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 19:34 Compartir

This Thursday (1 May) is a public holiday, which means that the lucky ones will be able to enjoy a long weekend. As per usual, the question is whether shops and shopping centres will be open in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol.

According to the calendar that has been approved by the Andalusian government this year, shops will be able to open their doors on 16 public holidays in 2025, although extra days can be added in municipalities declared areas of high tourist activity (such as Malaga and the main coastal municipalities of the province). In the case of Malaga, the city has been able to keep many shops open all throughout the Holy Week, without interruption.

Here is how many public holidays can keep their working status each month: two in January, one in April, one in June, one in July, three in August, one in October, two in November and five in December. This means that 1 May should be a non-working day. However, catering areas in shopping centres in Malaga will be open, while shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres are free to decide whether to open their doors to the public on this special date.