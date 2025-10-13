Malaga town culls more than 400 pigeons in recent months

Archidona town hall in the north of Malaga province has intensified efforts to control the overpopulation of pigeons in the town centre, which has been causing health issues, damage to buildings and inconvenience to the public for years. At the end of July, the town hall implemented a plan that has already facilitated the capture of more than 400 pigeons. Although there is still a lot of work to be done, the number reflects the magnitude of the problem and the municipal authorities' determination to tackle it.

The project is part of a wider strategy to protect the urban and natural environment. For its implementation, the town hall contracted a company, which is working according to a detailed action plan and with the prior authorisation of the environmental department of the regional government. The initiative is scheduled to last six months.

The technical reports for August and September confirm that more than 400 pigeons have been captured, mainly rock doves, which is the most common species in the urban environment. The population of the birds remains high. However, the town hall is confident that the number "will decrease in the coming months" thanks to the continued work and the measures adopted.

The method used is respectful of the environment and is based on the installation of trap cages, which are periodically relocated in different areas of the municipality following technical criteria. This strategy makes it possible to act at the points where the concentration of birds is greatest and to adapt to the behavioural patterns of the species. The aim is not only to reduce the number of pigeons, but also to prevent future overpopulations that could affect public health, heritage and coexistence.

Guided animal contemplation tour

In parallel to this action, the town hall has also launched other initiatives focused on the enhancement of Archidona's natural environment. Not so long ago, councillor María Gracia Nuevo announced a very special activity: a guided route to listen to the deer rut, a natural spectacle that attracts many visitors and nature enthusiasts every autumn.

The first outing was scheduled for 6pm on Thursday, 9 October. The activity was extraordinarily well received and all the available places were quickly sold out, which led the town hall to plan a second outing this week to meet the high demand before the end of the animal's mating season.

At the presentation of the initiative, Gracia Nuevo urged residents to be mindful of their environment, with special attention to dog owners who she asked to cooperate and clean up after their pets.