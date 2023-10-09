Villanueva de Tapia celebrates 153 years of tradition with three-day livestock fair and market

Alba Tenza Villanueva de Tapia Compartir Copiar enlace

Villanueva de Tapia will highlight a tradition that goes back to 1869 when it celebrates the 153th Real Feria de Ganado, a livestock and agriculture fair that will take place from Tuesday 10 until Thursday 12 October.

The Malaga town was chosen as the venue to host one of the most notable fairs in Andalucía because of its location, bordering the provinces of Granada and Cordoba, and it has since it gained recognition throughout Spain. Its privileged location on an important livestock route has made this fair an essential meeting point for livestock dealers from all over the country. Over the years, this fair has preserved its essence, maintaining a traditional livestock market where the buying and selling of animals, especially horses, continues to be a fundamental part of the celebration.

The three-day event will also include a farm machinery exhibition, workshops, equine shoeing and shearing demonstrations, as well as traditional events such as an equine dance show. There will also be musical and folkloric performances, a domino and pétanque competition along with a variety of different activities for the whole family.