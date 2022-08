Forest firefighters deployed to burning vehicle on A-45 at Casabermeja lnfoca personnel and regular firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to the wooded area

The burning vehicle at the roadside. / @PLAN_INFOCA

A vehicle burst into flames this Monday afternoon on the A-45, at kilometre 128, in Casabermeja, for reasons that are currently unknown.

To try to prevent the flames from passing into the nearby forest area and causing a blaze, members of the Junta’s specialist wildfire brigade and members of the Malaga Provincial Brigade attended the incident.

Infoca deployed nine forest firefighters, an environment agent and a fire engine to the blazing vehicle.