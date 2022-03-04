Traffic near Antequera blocked as 500 tractors join protest at 'farming risks' Farmers are worried about increased production costs and the effects of the drought, and want more support

Five hundred tractors normally at work in the countryside of inland Malaga province had a different journey to make on Thursday this week. Farm workers were staging a huge protest on the main roads and motorways around the town of Antequera against the perilous state of life in the countryside, in particular increases in the cost of production and the effects of a lack of rainfall.

Moving slowly along the roads and blocking traffic, farmers said they still haven't got any more support from government authorities after a similar protest two years ago. They say short term emergency aid isn't enough and that they need long term solutions.