Three arrested for alleged horse theft in Malaga after one tracked down to Seville and the other found dead in a slaughterhouse
Crime

Three arrested for alleged horse theft in Malaga after one tracked down to Seville and the other found dead in a slaughterhouse

Police investigations started following the theft of two horses in Antequera, and then the discovery of an online advertisement listing the animals for sale

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 12:04

Three people have been arrested and one is under investigation for allegedly stealing horses in the Antequera area of Malaga province.

The investigation started after police became aware of the theft of two horses from a farm in Mollina. An advertisement was then discovered online selling a mare with similar features to the one that had been stolen. The location of the horse was listed as Villanueva del Rio y Minas in Seville province.

Police then went to the location with the owner of the horse, who recognised the animal. This was also confirmed with a positive DNA match. The other horse was also located, but it was found dead at a slaughterhouse in La Rioja. It was bound for Italy, according to investigators.

Vet involved

During investigations, police discovered another horse of a similar age that had been stolen in Sierra Yeguas. Suspecting it could be the same gang at work, who were allegedly using the same veterinarian to remove the microchip and issue a new licence to give the stolen animals a legal appearance.

The same veterinarian, around the time the horses had gone missing, had registered 33 foals in the Andalusian register of animal identifications (RAIA) in a period of six months. The veterinarian "had allegedly issued prescriptions for a drug for veterinary use only, the main component of which is ketamine, used by humans as a hallucinogenic narcotic".

Pharmacy assistant involvement

These prescriptions were issued in a pharmacy in a town in the region, which led to the arrest of the pharmacy assistant who was allegedly dispensing them, filling the prescriptions in their own name and those of unaware third parties.

