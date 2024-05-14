Watch as Malaga asparagus packers work while belting out lyrics to popular Spanish song

SUR Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 14:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

They sing the lyrics of a popular song by Camela while they work: "Tell me that you feel the same as me. Tell me that you love me, tell me. When love sets sail..." is how the song would go if translated into English. Workers at an asparagus cooperative in Sierra de Yeguas have gone viral in the last few hours after uploading a funny video to social media showing how they work to the rhythm of the song, Cuando Zarpa el Amor by Camela.

In the video, there are about 30 employees, most of them women, who show that work is more bearable if it is done with joy and companionship. The video, uploaded to TikTok a few days ago, has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Desde aquí, todo nuestro cariño, apoyo y admiración para nuestras queridas esparragueras de la Sierra de Yeguas en Málaga. Gracias por vuestra fidelidad y por tenernos como banda sonora en vuestro trabajo. Sois muy grandes!!!!! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/9KnBtnhfnG — Camela (@camelaoficial) May 13, 2024

The employees have received a lot of positive comments from locals and strangers alike, congratulating them on the initiative.

Hours after it was uploaded, television programme Hoy en Día on Canal Sur contacted the cooperative live to tell their story and to surprise them with a message from Ángeles, one of the singers from the group Camela, herself: "From now on I don't want flowers, I want lots of bunches of asparagus," laughed the artist. The singer, in her interview on the programme, congratulated the employees and said she was delighted when she first saw the video.