Giant benches trail gains new stop in inland Malaga town

The province of Malaga continues to demonstrate its commitment to rural and sustainable tourism through original initiatives that seek to attract visitors to its most special places. One of these is the Ruta de los Bancos Gigantes (route of the giant benches) - a network of spectacular facilities designed for visitors to enjoy the landscape and share the experience on social media. The municipality of Cuevas de San Marcos has officially joined the route with its own giant bench.

Located on the road leading to the Iznájar reservoir, this new attraction offers panoramic views of great beauty. From there you can see Cordoba province and its natural landmarks such as the Sierra de la Camorra and La Tiñosa - the highest point in Cordoba - as well as the Sierra de Rute and part of the province of Malaga, including the Sierra del Camorro. This new infrastructure allows tourists to contemplate the natural environment in an innovative way.

The bench does not go unnoticed: it is 2.3 metres high, 4 metres long and its seat is 1.3 metres above the ground. These dimensions not only allow visitors to feel small in front of the landscape, but also invite them to interact with the space and capture unique photographs that have already begun to spread on social media.

"From here you can see spectacular scenery. We are convinced that this new resource will attract many visitors who will come to take photographs and share their experience," said the mayor of Cuevas de San Marcos, José María Molina, during the presentation. According to him, the bench has already received groups of hikers and tourists curious to see this new symbol of the municipality.

Route

The project is part of the Ruta de los Bancos Gigantes - an initiative promoted by the Agroboker company's Forestgreen brand. Its aim is to enhance the value of the rural environment by creating photo opportunity spaces that, through the hashtag #rutasbancosgigantes, promote these landscapes on social media. With each new bench installed, a new reason to discover the interior of the province is added, generating a positive impact on local economies.

"We encourage all citizens and visitors to come, enjoy the environment, take photos and share them, to publicise this new symbol of Cuevas de San Marcos," said Molina. "With this action, we continue to work on revitalising our town, promoting sustainable tourism development that generates value for the whole community," he stated.

There are now 17 giant benches throughout the province of Malaga. The initiative, which is constantly growing, consolidates Malaga as a benchmark in innovative and creative inland tourism, offering visitors new reasons to explore its rural landscapes. Beyond their photographic value and popularity on social networks, these benches also seek to promote respect for the environment, boost local economies and enhance the identity of each participating municipality. Cuevas de San Marcos joins a network that unites nature, art and tourism, consolidating its commitment to sustainable development and opening up new opportunities for residents and visitors to rediscover the rich landscape and cultural wealth of inland Malaga.