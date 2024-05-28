Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race

The Sur Pipes Band will see the runners off in Plaza de España.

Tuesday, 28 May 2024

In the lead up to the Douglas Days festivities held each year in August, the inland Malaga province town of Teba will host the Douglas Challenge night running race, an event that will take place on Saturday 27 July. The 14-kilometre race, now in its third year, has a difference in altitude of plus 450 metres and will start in the Plaza de España at 10pm following a route through the surrounding countryside.

As with the festival, held on the last weekend of August, the race commemorates the death of the Scottish knight Sir James Douglas, who was killed during the conquest of Teba in 1330.

This year’s event will have for the first time a prize for the winner of a handmade kilt made in a local clothing workshop.

The runners will be seen off by the Sur Pipe Band Malaga, the Costa del Sol’s only bagpipe band, who have been participating in the festival for several years.

The band’s founder, Leslie Thomson, said, “Teba is getting more and more Scottish. This night race has a Douglas angle and the winner gets a kilt. Anyone who wants to participate, hopefully while wearing a kilt, can start training now.”

Registration for the race is now open and can be made on the www.dorsalchip.es web page.