Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Sur Pipes Band will see the runners off in Plaza de España. SUR
Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
Events

Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race

Now in its third year, the challenge race in Teba will offer the prize of a handmade kilt for the winner

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Teba

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 16:30

Compartir

In the lead up to the Douglas Days festivities held each year in August, the inland Malaga province town of Teba will host the Douglas Challenge night running race, an event that will take place on Saturday 27 July. The 14-kilometre race, now in its third year, has a difference in altitude of plus 450 metres and will start in the Plaza de España at 10pm following a route through the surrounding countryside.

As with the festival, held on the last weekend of August, the race commemorates the death of the Scottish knight Sir James Douglas, who was killed during the conquest of Teba in 1330.

This year’s event will have for the first time a prize for the winner of a handmade kilt made in a local clothing workshop.

The runners will be seen off by the Sur Pipe Band Malaga, the Costa del Sol’s only bagpipe band, who have been participating in the festival for several years.

The band’s founder, Leslie Thomson, said, “Teba is getting more and more Scottish. This night race has a Douglas angle and the winner gets a kilt. Anyone who wants to participate, hopefully while wearing a kilt, can start training now.”

Registration for the race is now open and can be made on the www.dorsalchip.es web page.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola resumes daily washing down of public spaces with non-potable water
  2. 2 Veteran striker instrumental in Malaga CF's crucial win against Real Madrid Castilla
  3. 3 Fabián Gelibter, the pioneer of padel in Malaga
  4. 4 Mijas negotiates deal with University of Liverpool for return of historic tape recordings
  5. 5 Marbella CF go 1-0 up in first leg play-off against UD Logroñés
  6. 6 Malaga CF's former legends fight back to snatch 2-2 draw against AFE veterans
  7. 7 La Cala Lions thanked for helping create garden at local association for people with disabilities
  8. 8 These are the winners of this year's SUR in English Top International Business Awards
  9. 9 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad