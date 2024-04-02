Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Calle Teresa de Calcuta. SUR
Sierra de Yeguas invests 290,000 euros in renovation of Calle Teresa de Calcuta
Sierra de Yeguas invests 290,000 euros in renovation of Calle Teresa de Calcuta

The project, which was financed with funds from the agricultural employment promotion program (PFEA), created more than 130 temporary employment opportunities

Alba Tenza

Sierra de Yeguas

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 15:57

Calle Teresa de Calcuta in Sierra de Yeguas has reopened to traffic after the completion of the work that has been carried out recently to improve the sanitation network. Almost 290,000 euros have been invested in a project financed with funds from the agricultural employment promotion programme (PFEA), and in which 137 jobs were created.

Likewise, the town hall is working to provide a definitive solution to the ongoing problems in the Navahermosa Norte district, problems the residents have faced for more than two decades. In 2001, an agreement was approved by the socialist council for the first phase of the urbanisation of this neighbourhood, located close to the urban centre, although the project never materialised.

According to the current council (Partido Popular), a meeting was held last July with both Endesa and the companies involved to find a solution to the situation, which, they say, is expected to come to fruition soon.

The town hall said, “We need to ensure that the residents of Navahermosa are offered the same services as any neighbour who pays their taxes.”

