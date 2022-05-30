Campillos residents demand solution to eliminate “bad smells” caused by agricultural and livestock sector The town has a large number of pig farms, which form the basis of its local economy. "There are days when we can't even open the windows,” Gloria Romero, a representative of the protest group told SUR

The residents of Campillos have called upon the town hall to find a definitive solution to the “bad smells” caused by agricultural and livestock activity in the municipality.

A neighbourhood group called 'Campillos no malos olores' (no bad smells) has collected more than 1,440 signatures to demand measures from the council to put an end to the situation, a problem they claim the town has suffered for many years.

“It is something that has been going on for a long time. It dissipated over time, but in recent years it has become a serious problem again. There are days when we can't even open the windows,” Gloria Romero, a representative of the group told SUR.

The group claim that it has complained to the town hall on several occasions and were told that a study would be carried out, however, the group say that the problem continues.

Campillos has a large number of pig farms, which form the basis of its economy, together with the agricultural sector. The problem arose when the slurry produced by these farms triggered strong odours in the municipality.

The councillor for the Environment, Diego Lozano, confirmed that a dynamic study of odours will be carried out next month, with the aim of evaluating the impact of the problem in order to initiate measures to prevent it from continuing.

"We need to be able to identify the source, as it's not clear where these odours are coming from," the councillor explained.

Last September, the town hall held a series of meetings with farmers and the managers of the agro-industrial biogas plant, which was inaugurated in 2017. However, the situation has not improved, so the residents began collecting signatures in the summer of 2021 to demand an immediate solution.

“Several months have passed and we have no news. We want definitive solutions because it is a public health problem that is becoming more and more persistent,” said the neighbourhood representative.