Provincial authority restorates the bell tower of the Convent of the Monjas Mínimas in Archidona The rehabilitation of the monument was carried out following a technical study, which detected several structural problems with the facade and its ornamentation

Francisco Salado (C) visits the Convent of the Monjas Mínimas de San Francisco de Paula in Archidona. / SUR

The bell tower of the Convent of the Monjas Mínimas de San Francisco de Paula in Archidona has been returned to its former glory after extensive renovation works were carried out by Malaga's provincial government (Diputación).

The emergency work was financed by the provincial authority at a cost of 65,000 euros and was carried out to alleviate the deterioration of the emblematic building.

The rehabilitation of the tower was undertaken following a technical study, which detected several structural problems with the facade and its ornamentation.

The renovation included the repair of the cornice, much of which had become broken and dislodged, the replacement of numerous glazed ceramic tiles and the cleaning of the façade and removal of weeds and fungus.

Some of the cornice and the tiles had fallen onto the path below, which the study declared was a danger to the health and safety of pedestrians.

The town’s mayor, Mercedes Montero, and the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, visited the 18th century convent earlier this week to inspect the work that had been carried out on the tower, which Salado described as a “monument of great patrimonial, historical and cultural value”.