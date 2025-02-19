Football coach accused of stabbing teenager in Malaga town remanded in custody

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:52 | Updated 11:05h. Compartir

Antequera's magistrates' court has ordered the remand in custody of the 62-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old minor in the northern Malaga province municipality of Campillos last Sunday. According to the latest developments in the investigation, the detainee was the football coach of the Sierra de Yeguas club, for which the boy played. The club apparently dismissed the coach after learning of the incident.

According to High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) sources, the man is currently being investigated for attempted murder. However, the perpetrator has invoked his right not to testify both before the Guardia Civil and the court.

The victim of the assault has already undergone surgery and has been transferred out of the intensive care unit. His recovery is likely to be favourable, despite one of the two stab wounds causing haemorrhaging of the liver.

The TSJA has reported that three Local Police officers who arrested the alleged assailant have given statements.

The incident

In the early hours of 16 February, the minor separated from his group of friends and headed home. As he approached the football pitch, he encountered his coach. According to what the victim has revealed to his family so far, the man attacked him "unexpectedly and without saying a word".

The alleged assailant stabbed him in the right buttock before the boy tried to run away. However, the coach caught up with him and stabbed him a second time, this time affecting the abdominal area and the liver.

The man fled and the badly injured boy managed to call an ambulance. The emergency services rushed him to hospital.

Doctors called the mother to inform her that her son had felt unwell and had been taken to hospital. She could not believe that he had been evacuated by ambulance for something so minor and insisted on being given more information. The doctors told her that her son had received "two punctures".

The family rushed to the Antequera hospital, where the boy, still conscious, gave them the name of the assailant, before going into surgery. His parents called the Local Police in Campillos, who soon located and arrested the football coach.

The judicial police unit of the Guardia Civil in Antequera has taken over the investigation of the case. The victim's close circle of friends has told the police of something strange: the victim's phone contained a log of multiple calls from the assailant.

According to a relative of the teenager, the suspect is said to have called the boy approximately 35 times on 9 February, another 12 the following day and nine more on the day of the incident. The family, who find it "inexplicable" that a coach would call a player of his so many times, have tried to relate the dates to the team's schedule. However, all they have found is that the team had had a match on the 9th, after which they ate at a local restaurant.

The victim's family has described him as a "healthy boy, who does not smoke or drink, has good friendships and is a keen sportsman". "He goes to high school and football is his life," they said.

The alleged attacker - a separated father of a young girl - is also a resident of Campillos. Apparently, he used to be part of the local club years ago, but was expelled after spraying graffiti degrading the coach on the façade of the club.