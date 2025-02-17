Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Teenager in intensive care unit after being stabbed by 62-year-old man in Malaga town
112 incident

Teenager in intensive care unit after being stabbed by 62-year-old man in Malaga town

The 16-year-old victim had to undergo emergency surgery after being rushed to hospital with two stab wounds

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Monday, 17 February 2025, 14:04

A 16-year-old minor remains in the intensive care unit at the Hospital de Antequera in the north of Malaga province after receiving two stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to SUR sources, the alleged perpetrator, 62, was arrested by the Local Police later that day.

The incident happened around 5.40am, when the teenager crossed paths with the alleged assailant near the municipal football pitch and the man allegedly stabbed him twice, with one of the wounds striking his liver. The alleged perpetrator then fled. The reason for the attack is still under investigation.

The 061 emergency health services and Guardia Civil police were alerted after 112 Andalucía operators received a report of an injured young man in the Camino de los Chorrillos area, about ten minutes away from where the alleged attack had happened.

The minor was taken to Antequera's hospital in a critical condition, where he underwent emergency surgery. Sources have said that the operation went well, although the victim remains hospitalised in the ICU, with no risk for his life at the moment.

The victim and his parents reported the name of the alleged assailant to the Local Police, which led to the him being detained later on Sunday morning, near the area where the incident had taken place. According to sources, the man didn't resist arrest.

