Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The area affected by the wildfire. Plan Infoca
Plan Infoca aircraft and ground crews tackle active wildfire in Antequera

Plan Infoca aircraft and ground crews tackle active wildfire in Antequera

The forest fire was declared this Sunday morning and firefighters are still on scene battling to bring it under control

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Sunday, 30 July 2023, 16:48

Compartir

A forest fire broke out this Sunday morning (30 July) in the Malaga province municipality of Antequera, where the specialist firefighting services of the Junta's Plan Infoca division have been joined by members of the the provincial fire brigade.

Initially, the fire in the La Hiedra area, was tackled by Superpuma helicopter, three teams of forest firefighters, two Brica brigades, two operations technicians, an environmental agent and two fire engines, which, at around 2pm, were joined by two firefighting planes and one coordination plane, a medium-heavy helicopter and a Kamov heavy helicopter.

At about 3.17pm, Plan Infoca Plan reported that the fire was still active, although the teams working in the area had been reduced. At the site, one medium-heavy helicopter, two teams of forest firefighters, two Brica brigades, two operations technicians, an environmental agent, an extinction technician and a fire engine are still working to control the blaze.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plan Infoca aircraft and ground crews tackle active wildfire in Antequera

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad