Plan Infoca aircraft and ground crews tackle active wildfire in Antequera

Sections
Highlight
Antonio M. Romero
Malaga
Sunday, 30 July 2023, 16:48
Compartir
A forest fire broke out this Sunday morning (30 July) in the Malaga province municipality of Antequera, where the specialist firefighting services of the Junta's Plan Infoca division have been joined by members of the the provincial fire brigade.
🗓️ 30/07/2023 🕗 13.10 h.— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 30, 2023
🔴 Intervenimos a esta hora de la tarde en #IFAntequera, #Málaga, en paraje “La Hiedra”. Medios desplegados:
1 superpuma
3 grupos de bomberos forestales, 2 #BRICAS, 1 Técnico de operaciones, 1 Agente de medio ambiente
2 autobombas pic.twitter.com/ywLWcsuPS1
Initially, the fire in the La Hiedra area, was tackled by Superpuma helicopter, three teams of forest firefighters, two Brica brigades, two operations technicians, an environmental agent and two fire engines, which, at around 2pm, were joined by two firefighting planes and one coordination plane, a medium-heavy helicopter and a Kamov heavy helicopter.
🗓️ 30/07/2023 🕗 15.17 h— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 30, 2023
🔴ACTUALIZAMOS #IFAntequera, ACTIVO. En este momento, intervienen:
1 semipesado
2 grupos de bomberos forestales, 2 #BRICAS, 2 #TOP, 1 #AAMM, 1 #TEX
1 autobomba pic.twitter.com/mWb5HGgWhN
At about 3.17pm, Plan Infoca Plan reported that the fire was still active, although the teams working in the area had been reduced. At the site, one medium-heavy helicopter, two teams of forest firefighters, two Brica brigades, two operations technicians, an environmental agent, an extinction technician and a fire engine are still working to control the blaze.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.