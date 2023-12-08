New textile factory in Malaga province inland town generates 20 jobs in a lost industry

Alba Tenza Teba Friday, 8 December 2023, 17:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A new textile factory has been opened in Teba in inland Malaga province as part of a push to recover traditional local industries.

Plans for the Macontex plant started three years ago and it is one of the first of its type in Spain to comply with the latest green, sustainability standards in textile production.

"This is the most modern textile design workshop in Andalucía," the mayor of Teba, Cristóbal Corral, told SUR at the opening event.

About 800 square metres house all kinds of machinery in this bid to bring back the textile industry in the province, where once weaving and making up clothes were major employers. Some 500 to 800 garments a day are expected to roll off the production line.

"We want to promote sectors of interest that stimulate the economy of our towns and villages and contribute to generating jobs and wealth," said the president of the Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado. The new factory has provided 20 new jobs for local people, all women.