Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Officials visiting the factory at the official opening. SUR
New textile factory in Malaga province inland town generates 20 jobs in a lost industry
Business

New textile factory in Malaga province inland town generates 20 jobs in a lost industry

The Macontex plant in Teba is one of the first of its type in Spain to comply with the latest green, sustainability standards in textile production

Alba Tenza

Teba

Friday, 8 December 2023, 17:44

Compartir

A new textile factory has been opened in Teba in inland Malaga province as part of a push to recover traditional local industries.

Plans for the Macontex plant started three years ago and it is one of the first of its type in Spain to comply with the latest green, sustainability standards in textile production.

"This is the most modern textile design workshop in Andalucía," the mayor of Teba, Cristóbal Corral, told SUR at the opening event.

About 800 square metres house all kinds of machinery in this bid to bring back the textile industry in the province, where once weaving and making up clothes were major employers. Some 500 to 800 garments a day are expected to roll off the production line.

"We want to promote sectors of interest that stimulate the economy of our towns and villages and contribute to generating jobs and wealth," said the president of the Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado. The new factory has provided 20 new jobs for local people, all women.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 8 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 More hotels remain open during winter season on the Costa del Sol due to ongoing high demand
  3. 3 Water restrictions on Costa del Sol affect some towns more than others
  4. 4 Nerja club in mourning after young athlete dies in quad bike accident
  5. 5 'Malaga is now one of the Spanish destinations that Americans visit the most'
  6. 6 Spain's major supermarket chain Mercadona continues to grow in Portugal
  7. 7 Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas
  8. 8 Famous town built into rock face in Spain declared a 'tourist municipality' of Andalucía
  9. 9 New Nordic Cup sailing regatta gets under way in Puerto Banús
  10. 10 Where to see living nativity scenes across Malaga province

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad