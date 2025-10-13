Drugs 'mule' caught at Malaga prison with biggest stash to date, including anabolic steroids and crack cocaine

The biggest stash of drugs ever seized in Archidona prison was detected inside the body of a prisoner upon his return from leave on 6 October. Following an X-ray scan, the workers at the prison in the north of Malaga province caught the man with several inflated condoms filled with 500 anabolic pills, 15 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of coca base or crack for smoking.

Due to the suspicions of the prison staff, the inmate underwent an X-ray upon his return to module 1. The 'mule' had introduced the condoms into his body rectally in order to avoid being detected by the scanners. However, the precision of the radiologist and the work of the control team, who were closely following his steps, prevented the stash of drugs from entering the prison.

The Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar (TAMPM) staff union highlighted the professionalism of the workers, "who act without proper tools and institutional support", and warned of the problems that this seizure will cause with the inmate for whom the drugs were intended, since inside the prison these substances can be three times their market price.