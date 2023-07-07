Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police patrol cars are equipped with defibrillators like the one that saved the life of the 58-year-old man. SUR
Local Police save life of man in Antequera who collapsed in the street

The officers rushed to the 58-year-old man's aid, performed CPR and used a defibrillator before an ambulance arrived

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Friday, 7 July 2023, 13:19

Local Police officers in Antequera have saved a man's life after he collapsed in the street and lost consciousness on Wednesday 5 July.

Officers and passers-by rushed to the 58-year-old's aid after he fell in the street near the Capuchinos area and immediately performed CPR, before then using a defibrillator to resuscitate him on Wednesday afternoon, according to the emergency services.

The man is recovering in the intensive care unit of the Antequera Regional Hospital, where he spent the night in a stable condition. Medical staff confirmed that the rapid police intervention saved his life.

The incident reinforces the importance of CPR training and the availability of defibrillators.

