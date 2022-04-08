Local olive oil giant reports bumper sales Dcoop's sales have bounced back after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing by 12.5% in 2021

A local cooperative which is the world's largest producer of extra virgin olive oil and table olives has announced an increase in sales. Dcoop - which is based in Antequera in inland Malaga province - sold just over 1 billion euros of produce in 2021, an increase of 12.5% on 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic had hit sales in 2020. Olive oil is the biggest seller - 562m euros' worth was sold last year, an 18% increase, and the United States grew significantly as a market for its produce.

The group largely works as a cooperative, made up of 75,000 farmers and crop growers across Malaga, Cordoba and much of southern Spain.