Ikea acquires land for its biggest logistics centre in Andalucía As well as handling the distribution to the Ikea stores in Malaga, Seville and Jerez, the new facility will also be a collection point for online orders

Ikea, the Swedish furniture store giant, is about to build its largest logistics centre in southern Spain so far to service its stores in Andalucía. The multinational has just acquired a 52,000 square metre plot on the Business Park in Antequera, very close to the A-45 and A-92 motorways.

The company has confirmed the purchase of the land but said no further details could be given at this time. However, experts in the logistics sector have told SUR that Ikea plans to build a warehouse covering 37,000 square metres of the plot, with the remainder being used for lorry parking, loading and unloading.

As well as handling the distribution to the Ikea stores in Malaga, Seville and Jerez, the new centre will also be a collection centre for online orders. The company wants to start construction as soon as possible, once the permits have been granted by Antequera council.

"Very satisfying"

The mayor of Antequera, Manuel Barón, has said it is very satisfying that a prestigious multinational such as Ikea wants to have a presence in the municipality. “This diversification of companies in the industrial sector is placing Antequera at the top level of international business in Malaga province,” he said.

Ikea currently has 18 stores in Spain, three of which are in Andalucía, and employs more than 17,000 people. Although no figures have been given regarding jobs in the new logistics centre in Antequera, which could be completed within months, these facilities normally need around 100 members of staff.