Archive image of the municipal swimming pool in Fuente de Piedra. SUR
Water crisis

Four town halls in inland Malaga province impose new 'urgent' drought restrictions

They have introduced local bylaws with several measures including the prohibition of street washing and the filling of private swimming pools using municipal supplies

Julio J. Portabales

Antequera

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 17:42

Neither the 'Dana' storms of October 2024, nor the intense spring rains have allowed the drought situation in the Antequera area of Malaga province to improve. In fact, four municipalities: Alameda, Fuente de Piedra, Humilladero and Mollina have issued municipal decrees with "urgent" measures with the aim of reducing the demand for domestic water supply.

The four town halls have informed residents that the use of water from the water supply network is totally prohibited in five cases. These include the use of the public network without a water meter and/or a water meter that has been tampered with, or the washing down of streets, pavements, façades or any other surface. Furthermore, filling or refilling private swimming pools using the municipal network or washing cars outside authorised establishments are also prohibited.

The watering of orchards, allotments and private gardens may be carried out but "in a responsible manner". However, the town halls clarify that failure to comply with the obligations set out will be considered an infringement and will be sanctioned according to the provisions of the Order of 21 January 2025, which declares the measures to be adopted due to the state of drought in the Andalusian Mediterranean Basins.

In turn, the operational services of the local councils themselves will proceed regularly to inspect all plots of land, gardens, buildings, etc. that do not have a water meter or that are not in use, in order to proceed with the sanctions foreseen for this type of infringement.

Savings campaign

These are not the only measures that Alameda, Fuente de Piedra, Humilladero and Mollina will take to try to alleviate the situation in their municipalities. The town halls will launch a water saving campaign and all citizens, organisations, companies and other social groups are asked to make a "rational, responsible and supportive" use of water and to make a collective and supportive effort to save water, restricting the consumption of potable water, "even if this means inconvenience and discomfort, as well as to notify the municipal body of any breakdown in public areas of which they are aware".

This decree is already in force and, according to the town halls affected, will remain in force indefinitely until a new decree is issued to annul it or until the drought situation in these municipalities in the Antequera area is declared to have ended.

