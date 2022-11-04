Local food producers come together for gastronomic fair in Campillos Declared a Festival of Tourist Interest, the event will focus on cured ham and other pork products, together with a full programme activities

Around 50 food companies will gather in Campillos on Tuesday 6 December for the 14th Feria del Jamon, a Festival of Tourist Interest that focuses on cured ham and other pork products.

Held in the Parque José María, the gathering attracts thousands of visitors who have the opportunity to try various types of ham from Spain and Portugal, along with other typical products like blood sausage and chorizo, cheese, olive oil and locally produced organic products.

The event will also present a programme of activities to complement the gastronomic fair. These will include live music and dance performances, children’s entertainment, and a free tourist train that will offer a guided tour of the most emblematic places of the town, including the Lagunas de Campillos Nature Reserve Interpretation Centre.

The centre is an interactive information point which serves to promote nature tourism in the municipality and consolidate Campillos as a reference destination for ornithological tourism.

“On an economic level, this event will represent a very notable boost for the food, leisure and restaurant sectors. December 6 is a holiday in the municipality and we will make the best of Campillos available to all the people and companies that join us,” the town’s mayor, Francisco Guerrero, said.