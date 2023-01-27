Dubai firm to invest 20m euros in prefabricated-house-panel plant antequera Multinational IMZ holdings is starting its European expansion from Antequera where it will set up its headquarters on the continent

Inland Malaga province continues to welcome international investment, this time from Dubai-based multinational IMZ holdings. The firm is investing 20 million euros to open its European headquarters for the construction of high-tech housing with cutting-edge panels in Antequera's business park this March.

IMZ will start immediately, taking advantage of the former Euralex industrial premises next to the Mercadona distribution centre. Antequera IMZ holdings will be the name of the European headquarters of the international group which, through Xpanel Building Technologies Europe, is setting out to enter the European market with its subsidiary Xpanel.

This is its growth plan which aims to create 1,200 jobs throughout Spain in the next two years, once it expands its industrial base out of the first hub in Antequera. Here, future technical experts, specialised in the installation of the innovative system, will be trained.

It is a new, high-tech construction system, marketed under the Xpanel and Xtech brands, considered a "revolution in the building market due to its great advantages in terms of energy efficiency, execution times, quality and seismic resistance".

Mayor of Antequera Manuel Barón welcomed the new investment. "It is very important that this group, which is leading the future of construction technology and energy rehabilitation, has chosen Antequera for its expansion throughout Europe," the mayor said.

"It has been in the works for some months now and places Antequera as a leader and first class location in Andalucía and Spain, which demonstrates the great attraction of the town for foreign investment," he added.