Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CPB
112 incident

Driver dies after car crashes into tree and bursts into flames in north of Malaga province

Firefighters from Malaga's provincial CPB brigade also had to extinguish a vegetation fire in the ditch, sparked by the accident

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 6 October 2025, 09:54

A man died on Friday when the vehicle he was driving on the A-45 in Antequera left the road and subsequently burst into flames, according to 112 Andalucía sources.

The incident happened at 8.30pm kilometre 115 of the A-45. According to those who called the 112 emergency service telephone number, the car left the road, hit a tree and burst into flames, trapping the driver inside.

Guardia Civil traffic units, firefighters, Local Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to save the driver's life.

Firefighters from Malaga's provincial CPB brigade in Antequera also had to extinguish a vegetation fire in the ditch caused by the accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 SUR in English looks back at how the Costa del Sol has changed in 40 years
  2. 2 Torremolinos inaugurates new space in tribute to legendary illustrator
  3. 3 Is Malaga a victim of its own success?
  4. 4 From design to comfort: the art of transforming interiors
  5. 5 Autumn arrives in Malaga province with aroma of roasted chestnuts and local specialities
  6. 6 Guadalhorce valley town enhances road safety with new surveillance cameras
  7. 7 Language training and holistic consulting for your future
  8. 8 Seven out of ten people affected by restless legs syndrome are women
  9. 9 Generalise an hour
  10. 10 Friedrich Schatz: Malaga wines with a touch of Germany

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Driver dies after car crashes into tree and bursts into flames in north of Malaga province

Driver dies after car crashes into tree and bursts into flames in north of Malaga province