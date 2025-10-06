Driver dies after car crashes into tree and bursts into flames in north of Malaga province

SUR Malaga Monday, 6 October 2025, 09:54 Share

A man died on Friday when the vehicle he was driving on the A-45 in Antequera left the road and subsequently burst into flames, according to 112 Andalucía sources.

The incident happened at 8.30pm kilometre 115 of the A-45. According to those who called the 112 emergency service telephone number, the car left the road, hit a tree and burst into flames, trapping the driver inside.

Guardia Civil traffic units, firefighters, Local Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to save the driver's life.

Firefighters from Malaga's provincial CPB brigade in Antequera also had to extinguish a vegetation fire in the ditch caused by the accident.