Supermarket chain Día to build new logistics hub at 'dry port' in north of Malaga province

A Día logistics centre, such as the one to be built in the 'dry port'.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 15:29 Share

The Antequera area in the north of Malaga province is consolidating its position as the epicentre of logistics in Andalucía, where it occupies a central geographical position. The latest company to announce the opening of a distribution centre there is the supermarket chain Día, which will open an establishment in the giant 'dry port' of Antequera.

The centre, which is scheduled to open in the first half of 2027, will cover more than 64,000 square metres. It will serve the brand's more than 500 stores in Andalucía and generate 200 new jobs. This will require an investment of around 47 million euros, with the participation of Iba Capital (a fund and real estate asset manager) and Dunas Capital (a leading financial group in the management of movable and immovable assets). The construction of the logistics centre will be handled by Grupo Bertolín.

Día will boost its presence in Andalucía with a new logistics centre in Antequera in 2027

This will be the supermarket chain's second largest warehouse. It will replace the smaller existing centre in the same location. "This construction enhances Dia's contribution to the Andalusian economy, where it already generates more than 5,000 jobs, with an online service that covers 80% of the population and the collaboration of more than 200 local suppliers," sources stated.

Newest warehouse model

This centre will follow the strategy of the new warehouse model, developed in the latest centres opened by the company in Toledo, Seville and León. These are automated facilities that optimise many processes. The new logistics centre will have a capacity for more than 5,000 product references and around 36,000 pallets stored.

The facilities will be designed to handle more than 300,000 pallets per day, which will optimise distribution processes and guarantee greater operational efficiency to serve the southern part of the country. In addition, the centre will have 127 reception and dispatch docks to manage a daily flow of more than 200 trucks, between incoming and outgoing operations.

Regional director of Día in eastern Andalucía Alejandra Fragoso says that the objective of this operation is to increase capacity, prioritise strategic locations that reduce the distance to the shop and implement technological improvements that allow faster and more precise processes in terms of routes and loading of goods.

Día's new logistics centre in Antequera will have greenhouse gas-free cold rooms; self-supply of electricity through solar panels; lithium batteries; fans for thermal comfort; pre-installation for electric truck chargers; isothermal washing machines and an area for advanced waste management.

"The start-up of this new logistics centre is another step forward in our commitment to continue growing and improving our capacity to respond to the present and future demands of consumers in the region. This project also represents a decisive step forward in our commitment to Andalucía, a region in which Día already contributes 0.7% of GDP and 0.6% of employment. We want to continue being close to our customers, with the proximity and efficiency that characterise us, and optimise our logistics network to guarantee the best possible service," Fragoso said.