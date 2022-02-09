Cuevas de San Marcos to develop outdoor environmental classroom The initiative will include the planting of native trees and aromatic bushes, anti-erosion terraces, honey olive groves, along with plants and flowers that attract butterflies and bees

The unused land in Cuevas de San Marcos where the open classroom will be located. / SUR

Cuevas de San Marcos town hall has launched a new outdoor environmental classroom project, an initiative that seeks to encourage the participation of local residents and schools.

The project, titled Demonstrative Open Classroom for Solutions Based on Nature, Biodiversity and Geodiversity Improvements, is developed by the Almijara Association and the town hall, and has the support of the La Noria social innovation centre, the Fundación la Caixa, and the collaboration of the provincial nursery.

Councillor for Citizen Participation and Tourism, Luz Fernández, said the environmental initiative has “a marked educational nature”.

The initiative will include the planting of native trees and aromatic bushes, anti-erosion terraces, honey olive groves, along with plants and flowers that attract butterflies and bumblebees, and nesting boxes for bats, birds and reptiles.

The project will be located on an unused plot of land opposite the Avenida Pablo Picasso that the council intends to transform into a “green meeting space”.

In addition to being an educational project, it will also have a tourist importance since, according to the councillor, "there is no similar space in other towns near Cuevas de San Marcos”.

The project, which is part of the land stewardship agreement that the council signed with the Almijara Association in May 2021, aims to promote and enhance the endogenous values of the municipality.