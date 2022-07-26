Cañete la Real improves water tanks to avoid cuts and restrictions during summer months The work included the cleaning and descaling of the deposits and the treatment of the interior walls

Cañete la Real town hall has completed the remodelling and improvement of the municipal water tanks in a bid to avoid cuts and restrictions during the summer months. The renovation of the facility, located on the outskirts of the town, had an investment of 30,000 euros, which was provided through the Provincial Assistance and Cooperation Plan of the Diputación de Málaga.

The action, supervised by the Public Health area of the Junta de Andalucía, included the cleaning and descaling of the deposits and the treatment of the interior walls of the tanks. The work to improve the supply is in addition the recent replacement of the two pumping motors of the deposit that supplies the district of La Atalaya.

The town’s mayor, Pepi Jurado, explained that the work, which was carried out in two stages to maintain the supply, has been successful and that the tanks have now been refilled.

“The responsible consumption of water by the residents during the work, which took ten weeks to complete, has been essential to avoid restrictions,” Jurado said.

The water that supplies the reservoirs of Cañete la Real comes from the catchment at the source of Fuente Peones. Jurado pointed out that, during the work, it was discovered that the pipe that transports the water from the catchment to the deposits is cracked, so work will be carried out in the near future to rectify the problem.