Campillos puts construction of 1.9 million multi-stage cultural space out to tender The new facility will have a diaphanous interior capable of hosting socio-cultural activities and events such as exhibitions, concerts and theatre

Campillos town hall has announced that the construction of one of the projects most demanded by the town’s residents, a multi-stage cultural area, has finally been put out to tender. The new facility, which will have a budget of 1.9 million euros, will have a diaphanous interior capable of hosting socio-cultural activities and events such as contests, concerts and theatre.

The council has begun the procedure of making the project a reality after recently fully approving the contract file and the specifications of administrative and technical requirements.

Councillor for Town Planning, Diego Lozano, said, "It is a facility of great importance and necessity in the cultural and social sphere for our people and all its associative fabric.”

The centre will be located on a 2,570 square metre plot on the corner of Calle Guadalteba and Avenida de la Legión Española.

The councillor indicated that the processing of the project has been “long and difficult” due to its magnitude and financing, adding, “We are already much closer to seeing its construction come true.”

The works will have an execution period of eight months and will be financed by the town hall (1,550,000 euros), along with a subsidy of 440,445 euros granted by the Guadalteba Rural Development Group.