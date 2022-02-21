New Bike Territory initiative to promote cycle tourism in the Sierra Norte de Málaga The project, designed by the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation, aims to make the area a reference for leisure and sports tourism and will include 800 kilometres of cycling routes

The Diputación de Málaga (provincial council) has announced that it will invest 200,000 euros in the new Bike Territory project, an initiative aimed at promoting cycle tourism in the seven municipalities of the Sierra Norte de Málaga (Archidona, Cuevas Bajas, Cuevas de San Marcos, Villanueva de Algaidas, Villanueva del Rosario, Villanueva de Tapia and Villanueva del Trabuco).

The project, which was designed by the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation, aims to make the area a reference for leisure and sports tourism and will include 800 kilometres of cycling routes.

In order to meet the necessary criteria to be certified as Bike Territory, the area must offer special services and infrastructure, including bicycle renting services and the installation of digital signage. The project will also rely on the support and collaboration of hotels, active tourism companies and restaurants.

The president of the provincial council, Francisco Salado, stressed that it is working to promote inland tourism based on the natural and cultural values of the territory, such as the Caminito del Rey, the Green Corridor of the Guadalhorce and the La Viñuela reservoir environmental and leisure project.

“The Bike Territory will be a reference point between the environment and sports tourism, promoting the integrated development of the province of Malaga and the natural environment and the attractions of the municipalities of the Sierra Norte,” Salado said.