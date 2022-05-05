Antequera presents the fourth edition of its Cata de Cerveza beer tasting festival It will be held in the town’s bullring from Friday 13 until Sunday 15 May and local cuisine and live music will also be on offer

Just a few weeks before the town’s Feria de Pimavera (spring fair), which takes place between 3 and 5 June, Antequera will host the Cata de Cerveza, one of its first major festivities to be held since the pandemic began.

The beer tasting festival, which will be held in the town’s bullring from Friday 13 until Sunday 15 May, is organised by the Cofradia del Socorro, the brotherhood that maintains two of the town’s sacred images (Nuestra Padre Jesús Nazareno and Nuestra Señora del Socorro Coronada).

The brotherhood organises the event, which is celebrating its fourth edition, with the aim of financing the conservation and maintenance of the heritage of its church, as well as the development of its social initiatives.

As well as highlighting numerous different beers produced by the Heineken Group, the three-day event offers the opportunity to taste a wide variety of local cuisine, while also presenting a programme of musical performances by several bands from the town.