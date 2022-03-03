Antequera dedicates street to former SUR journalist Ángel Guerrero The main avenue that leads into Antequera from the Carretera de Sevilla was renamed Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero

Antequera has paid homage to journalist Ángel Guerrero by naming a street in his honour to mark a career that spanned more than 50 years.

The main avenue that leads into Antequera from the Carretera de Sevilla was renamed Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero during a special ceremony that took place on the journalist's saint’s day, Tuesday 1 March.

Guererro, who died in 2017, worked as a correspondent with Diario SUR and the EFE news agency, as well as working as a presenter on Radio Antequera, both in the stages of Cadena Ser and Rueda Rato.

The honour was proposed by the mayor’s office and unanimously backed by all municipal political parties, and the FAPE (federation of Spanish press association), the Malaga Press Association and Diario SUR.

Mayor Manuel Barón said that the honour recognised a journalist who had dedicated his life to Antequera and who had left an “archive of images and videos from the last fifty years, adapting to the cutting-edge technologies of the media”.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the president of the Malaga Press Association, Elena Blanco, who said, "He was a great professional and a great journalist who worked hard for Antequera."