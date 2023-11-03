Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Andalusian minister for tourism Arturo Bernal in Malaga on Thursday. Salvador Salas
Andalucía heads to World Travel Market in London in search of younger tourists
Tourism

Andalucía heads to World Travel Market in London in search of younger tourists

A new tourism campaign, Andalusian Crush, uses the region's rich cultural identity to showcase the area to potential future visitors, with a Game of Thrones theme

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 3 November 2023, 12:34

Andalucía heads to its most important travel fair next week with a clear plan. The region's stand will open at the World Travel Market in London on Monday to the sound of Andalusian Crush, its striking new tourist promotion campaign.

Images from the Games of Thrones-style campaign will also go outside the ExCel centre, where the fair is held, to reach the general public with advertising in iconic locations such as Leicester Square, Westminster Bridge, Camden Town and Portobello Road.

The Junta de Andalucía's main goal this year is to attract new tourists and aims to promote the region as an 'influencer' destination, with a focus on the so-called Generation Z.

After the new campaign video was released this week, the regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal said on Thursday that their aim at the WTM was to "continue to break moulds".

The objective is to attract new profiles of visitors, putting a focus on young people who will be the tourists of the future, said Bernal.

The minister added, "The promotion is aimed at people born between 1995 and 2010, who in 66% of cases already make the decision about where their family goes on holiday and in a few years' time will be customers themselves. We have to take strategic positions with the Generation Z. The new campaign is essential for that," said the regional minister.

Six million visits

For this new campaign, the Junta de Andalucía wanted to focus solely on the deepest feelings that the culture of Andalucía evokes in visitors, rather than landscapes.

The theme of the one-minute video dubbed 'Andalusian Crush', refers to the inner impact a culture so rich leaves behind in its visitors. Its message is that no one remains the same after experiencing this destination, as warned at the beginning of the video by the voice of actor Peter Dinklage, one of the main characters in Game of Thrones.

